FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Authorities say a Fayette County man was sent to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself while possibly intoxicated in Oak Hill, West Virginia, on Friday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Hill N Dale Mobile Home Park just before midnight and found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Findley says witnesses told deputies the victim was “playing around” with the gun and did not know it was loaded. Deputies also believe the man was under the influence at the time of the incident.

Bray comments on Steelworker’s Memorial in Weirton, WV

He was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says.

Sheriff Findley says this is a gun safety less lesson to treat every firearm as if it were loaded.

“Never point a firearm at anyone or anything that you aren’t intending to shoot,” he says. “Alcohol and firearms do not mix, if you’re going to be drinking, put your firearm in a safe location.”

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590 or send them a Facebook message. Reports can also be made to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia by dialing 304-255-STOP.