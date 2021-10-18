Detroit man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of man in West Virginia

EGLON, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder for killing a man in Preston County.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, multiple individuals “kidnapped Jimmy Lee Barkley” from Garrett County, Maryland on Oct. 13.

Damon Hudgens

The individuals, including Damon Hudgens, 20, of Detroit, Michigan, then drove Barkley to a residence on Kight Road near Eglon, deputies said.

At that time, Hudgens “walked a fully restrained Barkley to a secluded area near the residence and premeditatedly killed him,” according to the complaint.

Officials have not released a motive or any other details related to the alleged crime.

Hudgens has been charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail.

12 News has reached out to the Preston County Sheriff’s Department for additional information into the incident and information on the other individuals mentioned in the complaint, but those calls have not yet been returned.