CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 30 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday morning.
However, there are only 566 active cases statewide with more than 1,100 recoveries. No additional deaths were reported and remains at 72.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (275/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/1), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (8/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (15/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (150/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (15/5), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).
Latest Posts:
- DHHR reports 30 new COVID cases overnight in West Virginia
- Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic
- Ohio prison system tops in virus deaths begins to reopen anyway
- Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
- Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast