Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston preparing to resume public masses

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is making plans to resume the public celebration of mass.

In a press release on Tuesday, Bishop Mark Brennan said a committee has been selected with religious and lay leaders. They will work with Monsignor Eugene Ostrowski, the vicar general for the Diocese, to make a way to safely resume the public celebration.

Bishop Brennan said public mass will resume after the stay at home order is lifted.

“Additionally, the dispensation to attend Mass on Sunday will be continued until further notice. There are many across our Diocese who are elderly or who are in what health officials deem ‘high risk’ for COVID-19. We must continue the dispensation for their benefit, and I encourage those faithful to remain in their homes and continue to watch Masses on TV or via live stream.” Bishop Mark Brennan

The committee’s guidelines will then be sent to parishes. Those parishes will create an action plan, which must be approved by the Bishop before public mass can resume.

Governor Jim Justice also outlined mandates for social distancing in the Church. That includes leaving every other pew empty, maintaining proper hygiene and making hand sanitizer available to all, requiring those attending the mass to wear facemasks and sanitizing surfaces after each Mass.

Ostrowski said there will be a limited number of people allowed inside at one time.

The committee will also discuss how to enter and exit Churches in order to maintain social distancing as well as measures surrounding Holy Water fonts, the offertory collection and the number of musicians and cantors.

Suspending the ‘sign of peace’ and not offering the Precious Blood during Communion will continue.

“There are a great number of challenges to safely gather our faithful in Churches throughout the State. It is prudent for us to do so in the safest manner possible. This

committee is determined to ensure the health and safety of the Catholic faithful as well as our priests. Doing so fulfills Christ’s command to love our neighbor.” Msgr. Eugene Ostrowski

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will continue to live stream daily and weekend masses once in person celebrations resume on its website.

Latest Posts: