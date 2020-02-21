Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston releases complete financial audit of 2019

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- Today, Bishop Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, released, for the first time in the history of this Diocese, the complete financial audit for the fiscal year 2019.

This release promised in July 2019, includes the full auditor’s report and audited financial statements.

Bishop Mark Brennan and CFO for the Diocese, Mr. Alex Nagem provided letters to the community addressing the audit.

Below you can find the complete full audit report

5 Things to Know

Statements of Financial Position

Statements of Activities