Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to reestablish the Diocesan Pastoral Council

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Bishop Mark Brennan has reestablished the Diocesan Pastoral Council, which was originally established in 1968 by Bishop Joseph H. Hodges

The council will help Bishop Brennan outline and develop priorities, initiatives ad plans to fulfill the Church.

The council includes three members of the laity from each of the Diocese’s six regions, for a total of 18 members. Plus the Diocesan Bishop.

The full mission of the council is five-fold and goes as follows.

To assist the Bishop, trough consultation and cooperation, in developing pastoral priorities, initiatives and plans to fulfill the mission of Jesus Christ within the Diocese in the light of its existing social, economic, demographic and cultural circumstances and resources.

To act as an authentic and reflective voice of the people of God.

To provide an honest and open forum of dialogue and communication regarding pastoral affairs among the Bishop, laity, religious and clergy.

To collaborate with the Presbyteral Council, Parish and Vicariate Pastoral Councils, Vicariate leaderships and Diocesan offices in furthering the mission of the Diocesan Church.

To be a visible sign of the unity of the people of God in the Church at Wheeling-Charleston.

The council will meet three times a year with the first meeting set for February.