DMV releases phone number for appointments in regional offices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier announced today that customers who do not have internet access may now make appointments to take their driver’s license knowledge and skills tests, make changes to identification cards or driver’s licenses, obtain an original identification card, and do salesperson testing by calling the DMV’s new appointment hotline, 304-558-3938, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments may be made at any of the 10 regional offices across the state:

Kanawha City / Charleston

Winfield

Beckley

Charles Town / Kearneysville

Huntington

Moundsville

Fairmont

Flatwoods

Romney

Parkersburg

DMV customers remain able to visit the DMV website or use this link: go.wv.gov/DMVappointment to make an appointment.

“Our website is a convenient tool when it comes to booking an appointment. However, we recognize that some of our customers do not have internet access, and we want to provide an alternative for those citizens to be able to access services too,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said.

Commissioner Frazier also noted that current appointments are being reserved for services that must be done in-person. Many DMV transactions, including license and registration renewals, may be done outside the regional offices. Title work may be done through the mail or at any open license and title agency across the state.

“We are pleased to see that the DMV’s online services portal has had an influx in driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals, and we want to encourage customers to take advantage of all the transactions they can do online, through the mail, or at a kiosk,” Commissioner Frazier said. “We don’t want customers to wait in line, so we will focus on our online services capabilities and make appointments for customers to limit numbers in regional offices, while continuing to be mindful of those who may not have internet access by offering our dedicated appointment phone line.”

For more information, including a list of open title and license agencies, kiosk locations, and the online services portal, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.