Do You Have What It Takes To Be A Game Changer? WV Summit debuts today

The first of four virtual summits for the Game Changer Movement will air today.

What is believed to be the largest, public-private coalition in the nation, West Virginia Game Changer will educate more than 150-thousand students about issues centered around opioids and substance abuse.



The initiative will also cover vaping, alcohol, and even teen suicide.

The movement is also endorsed by West Virginia Governor, Jim justice.



The virtual summit will broadcast statewide this morning at 9.

You can watch the event here.

If students can’t watch on Monday, it will also be re-broadcast Tuesday through Thursday starting at 9:00 a.m. each day on the same site.



