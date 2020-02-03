Dogs, helicopter search for 3 WVa kids who left home

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) – Police in West Virginia are using search dogs and a helicopter to look for three children spotted walking out of their adoptive parents’ home.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says a camera recorded the children leaving in their pajamas early Monday. The parents realized they were missing from the house near St. Albans about an hour later and called 911.

Sheriff’s bloodhounds, the state Division of Forestry and a state police helicopter crew have joined the search.

The sheriff identifies the children as 11-year-old Lucas, 9-year-old Delaney and 8-year-old Kaylena Holmes.

It says the two girls also were wearing purple jackets and their older brother was wearing a blue jacket.

