WVDOH accepting bids on road projects, some in the Ohio Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Nearly 40 road projects across the Mountain State are one step closer to completion.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said it’s holding virtual bid lettings this month. This allows contractors to offer bids on multiple projects at one time.

These projects are part of Governor Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.

Some of these projects are in the Ohio Valley.

Here is the full list:

35th and 36th Street ADA ramps, Staunton, Noyes, Cottage and side road intersections (Kanawha County).

Pennsylvania Avenue ADA ramps (Hancock County).

Weston, Jane Lew ADA ramps (Lewis County).

Temple Street resurfacing (Summers County).

Interstate 70 paving (Ohio County).

Parsons-Wolf Run resurfacing (Tucker County).

Jackson Street ADA ramps (Marion County).

Mineral Wells traffic signals (Wood County).

Waverly-Willow Island Road paving and drainage (Pleasants County).

Sissonville Drive ADA ramps (Kanawha County).

Right Fork Spring Creek Road paving and drainage (Roane County).

Harding-Aggregates resurfacing (Randolph County).

Fourth Street bridge replacement (Lewis County).

West Virginia Police Sgt. Harold E. Dailey Bridge deck replacement (Kanawha County).

District 8 guardrail replacement.

Old Strasburg Road paving (Hardy County).

Raised pavement marker installation (Statewide).

District 9 guardrail replacement.

Dallas Pike Interchange resurfacing (Ohio County).

Gassaway-Flatwoods Road resurfacing (Braxton County).

Sam Black-Rusty Bridge resurfacing (Greenbrier County).

Beech Bottom sidewalk improvements (Brooke County).

Interstate 79 rest area resurfacing (Harrison County).

Jackson County Line-Rockport resurfacing and guardrails (Wood County).

Wayne County Line-WV 152 resurfacing (Cabell County).

Gore Road piling wall (Harrison County).

US 119 centerline preservation (Boone County).

Parkersburg-Dry Run resurfacing (Wood County).

I-79 sign renovation (Marion County).

Welcome center sewage and plumbing (Preston County).

Charleston road surface improvement (Kanawha County).

Guyan Creek Bridge replacement (Mason County, Roads to Prosperity project).

Liverpool Road slip repair (Roane County, Roads to Prosperity project).

Berea Hill slip repair (Ritchie County).

Trout Run Bridge replacement (Pocahontas County).

Davis Creek Bridge work (Kanawha County).

Barnes Run Bridge replacement (Calhoun County, Roads to Prosperity project).

The DOH said it hopes to award contracts for the projects soon so work can begin.

