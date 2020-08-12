High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

How will sports look in West Virginia during COVID-19?

West Virginia Headlines

by: Ryan Decker

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – WVSSAC Executive Director, Bernie Dolan, spoke at the West Virginia Department of Education meeting, Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.

Dolan, among other things, spoke on the possibility of fans being in the stands for athletic events this fall; the potential and realistic modifications for competitions in the fall season; and the color-coded COVID-19 active cases map that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the WVSSAC will use this fall.

On the topic of fans, Dolan said, “I think all tickets need to be pre-sold.” He also said he expects fan capacity to be limited, and that anyone in attendance must wear a mask.

He went slightly further, saying that he expects crowds to be, “little, or very small.”

But that’s only if fans have a sport to watch or attend.

An example of the color-coded COVID-19 active cases map that was seen in Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing on Friday, and provided by state officials.

The amount of active cases in each county, and the state, appear to be a deciding factor in that, at least on a week-to-week basis.

Dolan says that he and the WVSSAC hope to have the metrics that the DHHR use for the yet-to-be-released color-coded active cases map in hand by the end of the week.

According to Dolan, once the DHHR begins putting out their version of the map, the WVSSAC will release a corresponding map, using the same colors (red, orange, yellow and green), that will determine whether or not it’s safe to practice or play.

The map and metrics from Clay Marsh and the WV DHHR will also, likely, give the WVSSAC a better idea on the viability of sports happening this fall.

Dolan also pointed out that any modifications to fall sports can be found on the WVSSAC’s Twitter account.

12 Sports is scheduled to speak with Dolan on Thursday, and we will provide any further updates when they become available.

