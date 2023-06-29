MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know the dangers of driving under the influence on the road…but have you ever considered the risks of boating under the influence?

Over 15 years there have been more than 6 thousand BUIs, and if you’re not careful, you could be one of them.

Hitting the open water in the hot summer sun is one of the many natural joys for West Virginians to discover in the summer.

But those getting away from the mountain terrain should know they have responsibilities to take on.

The Division of Natural Resources says the combination of a fast motor, a heavy boat and too much partying can be tragic.

“People aren’t as used to driving vessels as they are to driving vehicles. So you’re not driving them every day, so your comfort with driving them especially impaired really diminishes.” Gabrielle Hieronimus, Marshall County Natural Resources Police Officer

That’s why they’re setting sail on Operation Dry Water July 1st through 3rd.

The campaign will put more officers in the water to look for violations like reckless operation, unsafe riding positions, and driving without lights—just like they would on the road.

“Having people riding on the back, on the front, not in a secure seat while they’re operating the boat.” Gabrielle Hieronimus, Marshall County Natural Resources Police Officer

And also like a car, when you’re pulled over on the water you’re going to face a breathalyzer.

They’ll safety check your boat for life jackets and throwables, and a fire extinguisher for motorized boats—since fires can start even on the water.

“I would much rather have to arrest somebody than have to go to somebody’s house and say ‘hey, there was a boating incident and so-and-so was seriously injured or didn’t survive.” Gabrielle Hieronimus, Marshall County Natural Resources Police Officer

Officers in all 50 states will be watching boats this weekend, so watch your speed, and if you’ve had a few drinks, don’t start that motor.

Anyone born on December 30, 1986 or earlier does not need a boating license in West Virginia.

But driving impaired will result in fines…and put everyone else on the water in danger.