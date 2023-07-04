MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Great news—this weekend’s frightening weather has passed us by just in time for swimming and barbecues.

Undocking that boat may seem like the perfect way to party tonight, away from the fireworks crowds and busy parks.

But remember that you’re operating a machine weighing hundreds or thousands of pounds, and you’re responsible for the life everyone who climbs aboard.

That’s why the Division of Natural Resources in West Virginia will not only be checking for your sobriety, but also that your safety gear is present and operational.

Your horns and lights have to be functional to take to the waterways, and you have to be wearing flotational devices.

And if you happen to fail a field test—you could be arrested on BUI charges.

“Similar with vehicles, we don’t stop vehicles just to stop vehicles. We stop them because there’s an infraction that’s taking place, whether that’s reckless driving, driving without their navigation lights put on after dark, things like that.” Gabrielle Hieronimus, Marshall County Natural Resources Police Officer

The vibration of a boat can make drug or alcohol disorientation even worse.

Natural resources officers say just like a car—they can see the weaving in a boat.

She also says you also have to consider the stress and discomfort of being in the sun for several hours.

So make sure you have bottled water if you plan to be on the water.