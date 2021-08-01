Dr. Nicole Pride resigns as president of West Virginia State University

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK)—According to a release from the university, Dr. Nicole Pride has resigned as the president of West Virginia State University, effective immediately.

Dr. Pride resigned during a WVSU Board of Governors meeting on Friday, and the board members voted to accept her resignation.

Members of Pride’s senior Cabinet sent a letter in mid-July expressing “no confidence” in Pride.

WVSU Vice President and Chief of Staff Ericke S. Cage will take operational control of the university until the board appoints an interim president. Cage will not be allowed to hire, fire, or change the terms of employment for university personnel or execute contracts without the consent of the board.

“I appreciate the faith the Board of Governors has placed in me and I will work closely with fellow members of the senior administration to carry out the day-to-day operations of West Virginia State University and do what is in the best interests of our students, faculty, and staff,” Cage said.