Driving tips that could save lives in work zones

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It’s work zone awareness month, which means you may want to remind yourself to drive with caution the next time you go behind the wheel in a work zone.

West Virginia transportation officials remind you to be extra vigilant if you’re driving, but especially, if you’re in a work zone.

Officials remind you to stay away from distracted driving. This means focusing on the driving itself and the road in front of you.

Just a little reminder that transportation officials believe won’t just prevent crashes, but could save lives.

“Just pay attention. At the end of the day, if you pay attention to the car in front of you, pay attention to the act of driving your vehicle, you and everyone driving around you will get safely through the area and to wherever you’re going. I know the delays are frustrating. But if you pay attention, that little bit of delay won’t turn into an accident.” Tony Clark, West Virginia of Highways

West Virginia Transportation officials urge everyone to be more alert, especially with the significantly more driving-related issues they deal with in work zones.

Officials say a lot of times drivers are running into slow or stopped traffic or going off the roads because there’s a curve.