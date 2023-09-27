BECKLEY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia State Police are searching for an elderly man who has Alzheimer’s/Dementia after he took off with his daughter’s car Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Tamarack.

William T. Heilman was traveling South on Interstate 77 with his daughter en route to Florida from New York.

Heilman suffers from Alzheimer’s/Dementia and upon stopping at the Tamarack in Raleigh County, Heilman took possession of the vehicle and departed without his daughter in an unknown direction of travel.

The vehicle is a maroon 2023 Chevrolet Equinox bearing New York registration KVL 2136.

The vehicle and Heilman have been entered into NCIC as missing / Silver Alert status.

Information has been disseminated to the West Virginia State Police in Beckley and all surrounding 911 centers. Members of Troop 7 are still actively searching for Heilman on all areas of Interstate 77 north and south and adjacent areas.

It is believed Heilman may be traveling back to his home in Chaffee, New York.

If you see Heilman or have any information please contact the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 dispatch at (304) 926-1908 or your local authorities.