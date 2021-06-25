Eviction cases await moratorium’s end in WV

Vet Voices

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The end of tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of West Virginia residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction.

West Virginia Supreme Court spokeswoman Jennifer Bundy says it’s expected that the state court system will see an influx of landlord filings and tenant hearings once the federal moratorium expires.

The federal government has set aside $152 million for the state to help with outstanding rents.

West Virginia has some of the lowest rates for two-bedroom apartments in the nation, but also a high proportion of people on low incomes.

