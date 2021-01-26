Ex-VA WV doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— A former doctor at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting three male patients.

Prosecutors said U.S. District Judge Frank Volk sentenced Jonathan Yates to the prison term and three years of supervised release Monday.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty last September to three counts of depriving veterans of their civil rights under color of law, which means the crimes were committed while on duty.

Yates worked at the Beckley VA Medical Center as a doctor of osteopathic medicine, which involves hands-on treatments.