Facebook post alleges WVU Medicine employees broke COVID-19 protocol

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Facebook “Mon and Preston County Information Page” alleges that WVU Medicine employees violated COVID-19 protocols when they threw a holiday party.

According to the post, the employees work at WVU Medicine Chestnut Ridge Center and included members from the dual diagnosis unit, the adolescent unit and some employees from Hope & Healing were in attendance. Furthermore, it states that none of the employees wore masks or practiced social distancing during the Dec. 12 party.

“In the time since the party several attendees have tested positive and prior to their testing reported to work while ill,” according to the post. “No corrective actions are taking place for placing staff and patients at risk of exposure. It is an outrage that people who have been screened prior to entry to this facility are being put at risk by selfish arrogance… The community should be aware of this. I am worried for the employees and patients well being.”

In a statement, a WVU Medicine spokesperson said:

We are aware of this issue and addressed it directly with the employees who we have confirmed participated in this off-campus, unsanctioned Holiday gathering. During the pandemic, we have suspended all official on and off-campus gatherings at WVU Medicine indefinitely, and have consistently encouraged our employees to make good choices when at work and at home and to serve as role models for the broader community regarding the use of protective masks, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings. Keeping our patients safe remains our top priority during this pandemic. WVU Hospitals Spokesperson

12 News could not independently verify the Mon and Preston County Information Page’s allegations, but continues to investigate this story.