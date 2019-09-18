Fairmont State fraternity host t-shirt, hotdog give-a-way in memory of Alex Miller

by: Ronnell Hunt

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity hosted a free hot dogs and shirt give-a-way outside of the Falcon Center to remember Alex Miller Tuesday.

The fraternity honored the Roane County football player by giving out 80 maroon t-shirts with his team’s logo and the number 80 on it, which was the same number Alex wore on his jersey.

“We like to give back to the community, we also like to pay it forward and this is our idea. We like to pay tribute to any good cause. We are always looking for a good cause. We are going to have a 5K run in November that’s going to benefit St. Jude’s hospital. That’s our main charity that we give to each year,” said Porter Stiles.

Stiles said TKE will continue to host more benefit events throughout the year.

