Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Fairs and festivals can resume in West Virginia on May. 1.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during his Monday coronavirus briefing.

Gov. Justice said updated safety guidelines will be available later this week.

“Unless there’s a real, real backslide and everything, we want to have those fairs and festivals, so May 1st, go,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice said all guidelines must be followed for fairs and festivals to remain open.