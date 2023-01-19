WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Social work shows you not only the people who need help…but also what services do and do not exist for them.

That was the experience of C.C. Roxby, who after two decades in the field is looking for ways to fill those gaps.

That’s where Transitions Thru Life comes in—her brand new group to help families be the stabilizing force that every child deserves.

They plan to work with the courts and health departments to provide what are called wraparound services.

That includes day-and-night crisis support, a parenting curriculum, and even tutoring.

Roxby is the CEO and Director and says she wants to see the Wheeling she remembers as a child.

We have families living under bridges. We have children that can’t go to school because they don’t have a home. We have to do something as a community to come together to fight for change if we want a better Ohio Valley. C.C. Roxby, CEO and Director, Transitions Thru Life

Their mission will take its first step with a kickoff party at River City Ale Works next week.

The benefit was launched by National Women in Roofing, who say they’ve been happy to help the project take off.

Help for West Virginia families can begin with your purchase of a ticket, which can be bought at Kalkreuth Roofing and at River City.