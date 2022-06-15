(WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) retweeted a warning from the FBI about a scheme where criminals use stolen credit card information to fraudulently purchase items over the phone from targeted businesses.

Justice warns that West Virginians need to be cautious when disclosing their information.

The FBI is warning businesses in WV about a scheme where fraudsters are using stolen credit card info to make purchases over the phone. Please be cautious when giving out your info.



Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call 704-672-6100.https://t.co/gh8LKG69AM — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) June 15, 2022

The FBI Charlotte Division is warning businesses about a fraud scheme with victims in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

In the scheme, fraudsters use stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases over the telephone. So far in 2022, more than 100 businesses have been targeted, including tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores. Once a purchase was made over the phone, items are picked up by drivers and taken to other states for resale. In many cases, drivers were hired through online job sites and paid using third party cash applications and were not aware the items were purchased illegally. Days later, the victim businesses learned the sales were fraudulent.

FBI Charlotte is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation. We believe there may be additional victims. Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or tips.fbi.gov. Law enforcement agencies investigating similar crimes should contact their local FBI office or agents in their area directly.

The investigation is ongoing, therefore specific businesses or locations cannot be release publicly to protect the integrity of the case. However, it is important to issue the warning so additional businesses do not fall victim to the scheme.