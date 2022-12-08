WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Have your civil rights ever been violated?

It is really important to know what they are and when we need to assert those rights.

On Thursday, experts in the field gathered at Temple Shalom in Wheeling to share their knowledge about our civil rights and break it all down to make things easier to understand.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia William Ihlenfeld joined the experts as they discussed with those interested in finding out more about their constitutional rights.

If you don’t understand your rights then you can’t exercise those rights. It is critical that everybody understand what their constitutional rights are and what they’re not and that’s the purpose of today’s event is to raise awareness about the rights that we all possess. William Ihlenfeld, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia

Ihlenfeld is hoping today’s forum will raise awareness and lead to more citizens contacting his office when their rights have been violated.

Hate crimes, housing rights, disability rights and other civil rights topics were also discussed by federal prosecutors, an FBI agent and Wheeling attorney Robert McCoid.