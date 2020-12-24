Federal prosecutors: WV man indicted in Salem bank robbery wanted money for ‘hits’ on family court judge, ex-wife, others

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – More details have emerged as to the motive a Harrison County man had to rob a Salem bank last month.

Clint Utter, 43 of West Milford, was indicted by a federal grand jury, earlier this month after investigators said he got away with more than $69,000 from a robbery at the Summit Community Bank in Salem on November 17.

Summit Community Bank, in Salem, was robbed on Nov. 17, 2020

In a hearing this week to determine whether he should remain in jail until his trial, U.S. Attorneys presented new information as to why Utter held up the bank.

Clint Utter

At the hearing, an FBI Agent testified that investigators recorded several conversations where Utter talked about plans to carry out “hits” against a local Family Court Judge, his ex-wife and his ex-wife’s boyfriend, all centered around his divorce.

A confidential informant who was involved in the conversations about the “hits” was also able to tell investigators where some of the money from the robbery could be found at Utter’s home.

Citing the severity of the allegations against Utter, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi ordered that Utter remain in jail, with no bond.

You can read the judge’s full order here.

Utter is being held in the Central Regional Jail.