Feds accuse West Virginia man of anti-government conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have accused a West Virginia man of conspiracy against the U.S. government and selling machine gun conversion devices online to followers of a far-right extremist movement.
Timothy John Watson was charged after he was arrested in early September, accused of running a website claiming to sell wall hangers actually used to turn semi-automatic AR-15 rifles into fully automatic machine guns.
The devices are linked to a suspect in attacks against law enforcement officers in California.
If convicted, he could face up to 35 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.
