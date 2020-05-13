Feds, West Virginia reach agreement on addiction recovery

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 20: Nathalie Ogando sits with her adopted cousin, Lean Martinez,5, after she was adopted during a ceremony in an adoption court on National Adoption Day marked at the Miami Children’s Museum on November 20, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Judges from Miami-Dade County Juvenile Court officiate the finalizing of more than 50 adoptions in courtrooms set up inside the museum on the day when a national effort is given to raise awareness of the more than 100,000 children in foster care waiting to find permanent families. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An agreement between West Virginia and the federal government says that the state cannot bar people in addiction recovery programs from adopting children.

The agreement was announced Wednesday.

It makes clear that people recovering from addiction are covered under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and cannot face discrimination for participating in opioid treatment programs.

The federal Office of Civil Rights said it found “systemic deficiencies” in the West Virginia’s disability rights policies following an investigation into a claim that health officials wouldn’t allow a man to adopt his niece and nephew because he was in an addiction recovery program.