Feds: WV Man Went To Alabama To Have Sex With A Minor; Sentenced To Prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 37-year-old man from West Virginia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for traveling to Alabama to have sex with a juvenile he met on a social media site.

U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Andrew Scott Davis on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona says the prison time will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Al.com reports Davis pleaded guilty in December to one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

The conviction also requires him to register as a sex offender.