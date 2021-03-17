Feds: WVa man sold devices to anti-government supporters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge after he was accused of selling machine gun conversion devices to followers of a far-right extremist movement.

Thirty-year-old Timothy John Watson entered the plea Tuesday to possession of an unregistered firearm silencer in federal court in Martinsburg.

Several other charges were dropped under a plea agreement.

Watson faces up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said they will seek a stiffer sentence due to the seriousness of Watson’s alleged conduct.

They plan to show at sentencing that he made devices that could turn semi-automatic AR-15 rifles into fully automatic machine guns.