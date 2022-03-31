WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Feeling stressed? As it turns out, you’re not alone. West Virginia’s the 4th most stressed state in 2022, and the last couple of years hasn’t helped.

“Coronavirus probably did a big toll on everyone.” Andrew Ritcata, live in Ohio County

“Yeah, I absolutely think the last two years added a lot of stress to a lot of people’s lives.” Lacey Santorine, lives in Ohio County

Stress has done a number on a lot of us, and COVID-19 didn’t help.

“What we’ve had here… it’s almost like a falling set of dominos. One problem after another. That’s the kind of difficulty we seem to be having more recently in our society. West Virginia for sure.” Dr. John McFadden, Doctor of Psychology, Wheeling Hospital

As the world battles COVID-19, social gatherings have been canceled, businesses have shut down, and financial hardships have gone through the roof, and with all that comes stress.

That stress has robbed us of our sleep, and even worse, it’s hurt people’s mental health and many other health issues have run rampant. These include heart diseases, G-I disorders, and respiratory difficulties.

Doctor John McFadden says stress causes a lot of pain, but the bright side is: Stress is fixable.

“Relieving stress can help. It’s not the only part of the answer, but it can certainly help to improve even physical health… let alone mental health.” Dr. John McFadden, Doctor of Psychology, Wheeling Hospital

Doctor McFadden says sleeping enough and exercise is key to alleviating stress. Doing things you enjoy can also help. That can be going to social events, yoga, golfing, or listening to music. Doctor McFadden says being proactive is very important.

Although that’s easier said than done, he leaves us with this…