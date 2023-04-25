WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The OVAC 3A softball semifinals took place at Lisa’s Field on Tuesday.
The Barnesville Shamrocks faced the Martins Ferry Purple Riders.
Final score 5-4.
Martins Ferry advances to the title game on Saturday.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The OVAC 3A softball semifinals took place at Lisa’s Field on Tuesday.
The Barnesville Shamrocks faced the Martins Ferry Purple Riders.
Final score 5-4.
Martins Ferry advances to the title game on Saturday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now