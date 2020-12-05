Finding ammo becomes a hunt in itself as more hunters find empty shelves the last weekend of rifle season

'There's a lot of hunters left high and dry with not much ammunition for the season.'

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the last weekend of rifle season in West Virginia… and yes, the pandemic has even influenced deer hunting! More people are grabbing their guns all throughout the Mountain State, but have nothing to load into them.

There’s been more hunters at field than any in recent history, you can see that across the board throughout the nation. Ethan Escue, West Virginia deer hunter

A pandemic slowdown, turning the occasional emptiness on store shelves… Plus what we already knew would we’d encounter this year.

There’s always some ammo shortage on election years. I think those two combined left an overwhelming shortage throughout the country. Ethan Escue, West Virginia deer hunter

Ammo is now a hunt in itself… Forcing even this huntsman to switch brands, and opt for something close in nature, which even sniffing out on the shelves he called “luck.”

There’s a lot of hunters left high and dry with not much ammunition for the season. Ethan Escue, West Virginia deer hunter

But the rationed ammo seemed to work, because in terms of his hunting group, this season stands out like orange against camouflage. They’ve racked up the most success this year than any year past… Gathering deer jerky to last them all winter.

I’ve shot 4, and hunted a couple states, so I’ve had a really good year… As crazy as 2020 has been, in the grand scheme of things, the hunting season has at least been very productive this year. Ethan Escue, West Virginia deer hunter

Rifle season ends Sunday, 12/5, but ditch the ammo, because archery goes the rest of December.

The pro-hunter tells 7NEWS if you’re new to the field, find someone with experience and ask them questions, always treat a weapon as if it’s loaded, know what’s beyond the object you’re shooting, and always check here for all the rules.