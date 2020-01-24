Fire code update causes stir at WV capital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Changes to the West Virginia fire code could benefit state homeowners financially but that could come at the expense of public safety.

The House of Delegates recently approved a billt that would make arc-fault circuit interrupters only required in bedrooms.

Arc-fault circuit interrupters are currently required in every room of a home but some lawmakers say the additional money is unnecessary.

It’s an increased cost. It’s somewhere around quadruple the price for one of these arc-fault circuit interrupters in the panel box. And for an poutet it’s almost 10 to 20 times the price of these, and that goes directly to our constituents. Del. Geoff Foster, Chairman, (R) Putnam – Rule Making Committee

I think this Fire Commission rule is a terrible retreat on safety. I think its kind of ironic when we have professional firefighters here that we would be passing legislation that will increase the risk of electrical fires that could be prevented. Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, (D) Monongalia

House bill 42-75 now heads to the state senate for consideration.

