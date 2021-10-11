CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WTRF)- It’s a day to go down in the history books: The first-ever black male Senator in West Virginia takes office today.

Former NAACP President Owens Brown was in the public-eye since the late-70s. He’s been in a number of groups, committees, and task forces.

Brown is also a familiar face to the Ohio Valley. He’s originally from Wheeling and spent time in Brooke, Hancock, and Ohio counties, and part of Marshall, while he was in the West Virginia Education Association. Brown’s accomplished a lot, and now he’s making history.

“It’s very humbling, also an honor, but it’s also a lot of reflection as to why I’m the first African American man that’s ever been a Senator. We have over a hundred years here and never had an African American man in the Senate, but hopefully, others will follow.” Owens Brown, first-ever black male Senator in West Virginia

While in office, Brown’s main focus is redistricting. He hopes to stop people from leaving the area, both locally and across the state. Brown says it’s costing us jobs and entrepreneurs.

He’s taking William Ihlenfeld’s spot, who is the new U. S Attorney for the Northern district.