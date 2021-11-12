First medical cannabis dispensary opens in West Virginia

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – New details tonight– After years of waiting, West Virginia’s first ever medical cannabis dispensary opened its doors Friday morning in Morgantown.

Trulieve, which operates dispensaries around the country, held its ribbon cutting ceremony and saw dozens of people lined up outside to get access to its products.

Right now, supplies and store hours are limited, but Trulieve’s CEO said all that will soon change, meaning customers will have access to everything from flowers to concentrates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter