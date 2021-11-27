Solar energy project could be headed to Hancock County

Hancock County, W.Va. (WTRF) – First Energy plans to build five solar energy projects throughout the Mountain State—with one of them right here in the Ohio Valley.

The utility company hopes to generate 50 megawatts of power at sites in Hancock, Berkeley, Monongalia and Tucker Counties, with another under review.

The Hancock County site would be next to a Mon Power substation.

A bill passed by the legislature last year allows companies like FirstEnergy to own and operate renewable energy facilities.

Each project first has to be approved by state regulators before construction can begin.