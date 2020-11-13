FirstEnergy Corp sets goal to become carbon free by 2050

FILE – In this May 18, 2011, file photo, a worker is seen in the area surrounding a tree farm in North Perry, Ohio, near the two cooling towers of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant looming in the background. Amid intense scrutiny of the roles company officials played in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme to obtain a $1 billion bailout for two aging nuclear power plants, Ohio’s largest electric utility has announced a goal to become “carbon neutral” by 2050 while reducing greenhouse gas emissions 30% by 2030. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio’s largest electric utility has established a goal to become carbon free by 2050.

The company said this week it will eventually close two coal-fired power plants in West Virginia, replace its truck fleet with electric and hybrid vehicles and build a large solar farm in West Virginia.

The announcement comes amid numerous state and local investigations into what authorities say was a $60 million bribery scheme to win a $1 billion legislative bailout for two aging nuclear plants it owned when the bill was approved in July 2019.

FirstEnergy Vice President Gary Benz calls the carbon-free initiative a “big step.”