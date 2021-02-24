Five people charged with drug crimes in Hancock County after authorities seize approximately half a kilo of crystal methamphetamine

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hancock County Sheriff J.S. Gittings reported arrests made on Tuesday, February 23 related to trafficking of crystal methamphetamine in the Newell, WV area.

The investigation lead to the arrest of three subjects for the felony offenses of distribution of crystal meth and possession with the intent to deliver crystal meth.

This investigation led to two search warrants in Newell as well as a search warrant in Liverpool Township.

Approximately half a kilo of crystal meth with a street value of approximately one hundred thousand dollars was seized as well as a firearm.

The search warrant that took place on February 11 had resulted with the following people being charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver:

Harley Gill — Wellsville, OH

Sabrina Criswell — New Cumberland, WV

Phillip Haglock — Weirton, WV

Jeremy Hawkenberry — Newell, WV

Patrick Mayhew — New Cumberland, WV

Also assisting in this investigation was the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office of WV, West Virginia State Police, East Liverpool Police Department, Liverpool Township Police Department and DEA Youngstown.

The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Taskforce is comprised of members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, Weirton Police Department, West Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.