WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds.

One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.

Haas allegedly made false claims about the Lebanese Restaurant and Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League, and the Wheeling Hockey Association.

In a news conference Wednesday, federal officials said these crimes represent “pure greed.”

And they said these five cases are just the beginning.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld called COVID fraud “the greatest fraud of our generation.”

“We strongly encourage the public to contact us if they’re aware of someone who was involved in COVID fraud,” he said. “That might be a neighbor. That might be a co-worker. That might be a boss. That might be an ex-husband or an ex-wife. We’ve had situations just like that when someone going through a divorce became aware of the money that was flowing into bank accounts.”

They say you can report it by sending an email to wvfraud@FBI.gov.

Or you can send a letter to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, PO Box 591, Wheeling, West Virginia 26003 if you wish to remain anonymous.

The other three suspects from the northern panhandle are Shawn Murphy of Moundsville and David Boyd and Jodi Headly, both of Chester.

A Bridgeport, West Virginia, man, James Nolte, is charged with the largest fraudulent claim, amounting to more than $645.000.