UPDATE (3:23 p.m., March 12, 2023): A firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a structure fire when a portion of the floor fell on him, the Charleston Fire Department (CFD) says.

CFD Capt. David Hodges says crews responded to a large abandoned residence fire at 726 Crescent Road at 10:33 a.m. on Sunday.

Crews started suppression efforts and some firefighters started searching the structure for potential victims, according to Capt. Hodges. He says after those firefighters completed a first-floor search, a large part of the second floor fell onto Capt. John Hastings.

Capt. Hastings is an 18-year veteran of the department.

Capt. Hodges says firefighters immediately called mayday and dug through the rubble for about 10 minutes to rescue Capt. Hastings.

Paramedics took him to a trauma hospital where he is alert and in stable condition, Capt. Hodges says. Local officials thanked the first repsonders and sent their well wishes to Capt. Hastings during his recovery.

“We are extremely thankful for the training and skill that crews demonstrated today,” says CFD Fire Chief Craig Matthews. “We will continue to keep Captain Hastings in our thoughts, and wish him a speedy recovery.”

“The men and women of the Charleston Fire Department work hard, every day, to keep our community safe and we were reminded, once again today, of their commitment to service and their bravery in the face of danger,” says Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Thank you to the CFD companies that responded this morning and those who helped get Captain Hastings to safety.”

Capt. Hoges says CFD’s Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the fire’s cause. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal and CFD’s Training Division will also investigate the incident.

No one else was injured, according to Capt. Hodges.

UPDATE (12:37 p.m., March 12, 2023): Metro 911 says a firefighter was taken to the hospital after an abandoned structure fire broke out on Crescent Road in Charleston.

(Photo from Chuck Frostick)

(Photo from Chuck Frostick)

(Photo from Chuck Frostick)

Dispatchers do not know the severity of his injuries.

Crews are still on the scene battling the flames, according to dispatchers.

There are no further updates at this time.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Fire Department is battling a working structure fire in an abandoned two-story residence on the West Side.

According to Metro 911, the fire started within the 700 block of Crescent Road around 10:33 a.m. on Sunday.

Dispatchers say one firefighter is injured, but they do not know how severely. At this time, the firefighter was not taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 News for updates.