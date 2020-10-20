Former Marshall football player sentenced for child porn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Marshall football player has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for sending videos of children engaged in sexual conduct to an undercover FBI agent.

Jeremiah Taylor of Huntington was sentenced in federal court for distributing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Taylor used a mobile messaging application to send the videos in January 2019.

Taylor also admitted to asking for photos of the agent’s young daughter naked.

Taylor was an active member of a group whose users shared child porn.

His online username included the number 58 that Taylor wore while playing football at Marshall from 2010 to 2013.