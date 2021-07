(WTRF) A former West Virginia delegate is facing a new felony charge after live streaming himself entering the US Capitol in January.

***West Virginia Delegate charged with federal crimes for storming US Capitol***

Derrick Evans has been indicted for obstructing an official proceeding and aiding or abetting. It’s part of a five-count indictment handed down by a grand jury last week.

He was previously charged with four misdemeanor offenses and pleaded not guilty.