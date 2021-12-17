Former West Virginia councilman pleads guilty in Capitol insurrection

A former councilman for the city of Parkersburg, West Virginia, who is charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported that 43-year-old Eric Barber admitted on Thursday to entering the Capitol and stealing a portable charger from a C-SPAN media station during a remote hearing.

The criminal complaint alleged photos and security video showed Barber inside the Capitol wearing a green combat-style helmet and a green military-style field jacket and it claims he stole a portable power station from a C-SPAN media stand. Barber’s sentencing was set for March 31.

