WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) – Former West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans is forming an exploratory committee, looking at a possible run for U.S. Congress.

As you’ll recall Evans was convicted for breaching the Capitol building on January 6th, and was sentenced to three months in jail, and also resigned his seat in the state legislature.

This exploratory committee will gage interest from voters on a potential run, particularly MAGA supporters and conservatives in general. He’s pushing election integrity, US energy independence, securing the southern border, and criminal justice reform.

“The entire criminal justice system is broken from beginning to end. We need absolute reform here in this country. You know, our government is locking people up, overcharging people, holding them against their will while they’re continuing to fight their case; they haven’t even been found guilty yet. And you know, the January 6th political prisoners, that situation just happened to shed light on an epidemic here in the United States of America.” Derrick Evans, former WV Delegate

Evans says that many Republicans in Congress are weak, and are too afraid of losing invitations to parties and bad media coverage to govern properly.

Stay with 7NEWS as we continue to follow the progress of Evans’ exploratory committee as he plans a possible run for office.