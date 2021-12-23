Former West Virginia firefighter facing more than 30 counts of child pornography

Wednesday, December 23, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. UPDATE: HINTON, WV (WVNS) –New charges have been added for a former firefighter accused in a child porn scandal after more evidence was found.

According to court documents, on December 8, 2021, State Police received new evidence from Robert Bennett Jr’s phone relating to his connection with a child pornography scandal dating back to June, 2020. Based on the many graphic images found by troopers, Bennett Jr. received 33 additional counts of distribution of child pornography, as well as one count of filming minors in sexually explicit conduct.

A criminal summons was issued for Bennett Jr. by Magistrate Judge Jeffries. During the summons, Bennett Jr’s original bail of $152,000 was not modified, following the additional charges.

Bennett Jr. is out of jail and is awaiting his preliminary hearing on January 4, 2022.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on this case.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. UPDATE: HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A former firefighter accused in a child porn scandal waived his preliminary hearing in a Summers County courtroom.

Robert Bennett Jr. appeared in magistrate court on Wednesday to face charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse, as well as possession of child pornography. His case will now head to the grand jury.

Bennett was a volunteer firefighter for the Summers County Fire Department at the time of his arrest.