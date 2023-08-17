WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit announced the arrest of former high school coach Thursday.

Police say between 2017 and 2018, Reginald Jeffrey Olson, the CEO of the Parkersburg YMCA and previous Head Coach of the tennis team at Parkersburg High School allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations and distributed sexually explicit images with a juvenile female athlete in Wood County, West Virginia.

On Thursday, August 17, the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit obtained four arrest warrants for Reginald Jeffrey Olson in Wood County, West Virginia.

In total, Reginald Jeffrey Olson was arrested on (1) count of the Solicitation of a Minor via Computer and (3) counts Distribution of Obscene Matter to a Minor.

He was arraigned before a Wood County Magistrate Judge Brenda Marshall whereas a surety bond was set at $40,000 dollars. Reginald Jeffrey Olson posted his bond and awaits his preliminary hearing.

TheWest Virginia State Police Wood County Detachment, Wood County Sheriff’s Department and the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted with the investigation and arrest of Reginald Jeffrey Olson.

If any individuals have information regarding this investigation contact the West Virginia State Police in Wood County.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.