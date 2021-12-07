Former West Virginia police officer charged with raping 9-year-old daughter; Officials say

A former Wheeling Police officer was arrested after West Virginia State Police say he admitted to raping his 9-year-old daughter.

Jonathan Q Wiles is currently being charged with sexual abuse by a guardian, sexual assault in the first degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree.

Police say Wiles admitted to the rape after a complainant found a note at the residency of Wiles left by the 9-year-old daughter saying ‘Don’t tell dad, please. Please help me, my dad raped me a year ago.’

According to police, the complainant said the 9-year-old told them that she was touched in her private parts 2 times in her room and once on the couch.

Allegedly, the complainant also told police that she confronted Wiles and he admitted that the rape happened and that he was ‘in a dark place at the time, and said he would get help and that he was sick.’

Police say after they spoke to the complainant Wiles sent them a text which states:

“I know you don’t want to hear from me and you can ignore this text if you want. I just want to say that I know what I did was extremely wrong and I can’t do anything to change what happened. I am extremely sorry for what I did. I deserve anything that I get. I’m not going to do anything to harm myself. I still love you and the kids more than anything in this entire world. I know that time will never heal the damage that I did but I hope you all can return to a normal life at some point. I am a terrible person and will forever think of myself as one regardless of the good I do in my lifetime. I just hope at some point in this life I can try and make things right. I love you guys and miss you all so much already. I won’t message you again unless you initiate the conversation. I’m sorry (Name removed) ‘

Police say the daughter was interviewed at Harmony House where she stated her father touched her in the private area three times and possibly more than five. Police also say the victim pointed to her vaginal area.

During an interview with police, police say Wiles admitted to touching the bare vagina of his daughter 3 times. Police say Wiles also told them he is a monster and knows what he did was wrong.

Wheeling Police told 7News that Wiles resigned on Monday and they were made aware of the case Monday by state police. Wiles joined Wheeling PD on September 29, 2018.

“The Wheeling Police Department was made aware of serious allegations involving one of its officers by the West Virginia State Police this past weekend. That officer is no longer employed by the department as of Monday morning. I am fully aware of the seriousness of these charges, and although shocked, I am grateful that there was a rapid resolution with the safety of a child in mind. Out of respect for the criminal investigation, we cannot offer further comment.” CHIEF SHAWN SCHWERTFEGER

Wiles is currently in the Northern Regional Jail on a 90,000 cash bond.

7News received the information from a criminal complaint from Magistrate Court.