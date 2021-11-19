Former West Virginia police officer convicted of civil rights violation

A former police officer has been found guilty of violating the civil rights of a person under arrest in West Virginia by using excessive force.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Thursday that 44-year-old Everett Maynard was convicted by a federal jury in Charleston.

Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time.

The release said the person who was under arrest suffered a broken shoulder, a broken nose and a cut to his head that required staples to close.

Maynard faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced March 17.