Former West Virginia school counselor facing new child porn charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An Elkview man who was arrested for child pornography is now facing new charges, according to federal court documents.

Superseding indictment documents say Todd Roatsey, 42, is being charged with nine charges of various child pornography acts, two of which relate to the creation of the videos.

Roatsey is a former school counselor of Pinch Elementary School, according to their website at the time of his initial charges.

He was already arrested on multiple counts of child pornography after a search warrant was executed in Oct. 2021. 26 images and seven videos of child pornography were found on a laptop seized from Roatsey.

Federal Court documents say his initial appearance and arraignment will take place on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 in Charleston.