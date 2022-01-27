Former West Virginia sheriff deputies, EMS official charged with illegal hunting

View of a deer in a mountain in backlight after sunset.

Two former sheriff’s deputies and an emergency services chief are among eight people charged with illegal hunting in West Virginia.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Lt. Timothy L. White says the agency filed 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant, and Hampshire counties.

He says some of the charges include spotlighting deer and carrying loaded weapons in their vehicles from September through December.

Two Mineral County deputies and an emergency services official in Allegany County, Maryland, were charged in the case.

Officials say the deputies resigned after the investigation began, and the Maryland official has been suspended.